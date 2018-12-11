Poor Eastlands boy whose life changed when he met President Uhuru

Bruce Odhiambo, who died on Monday night at the Nairobi Hospital of heart complications.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has lost one of his closest friends and school mates.Bruce Odhiambo, who died on Monday night at the Nairobi Hospital of heart complications, was Uhuru’s schoolmate and played a key role in his presidential campaigns. This was not surprising since the former Youth Fund chairman’s life changed when his path and Uhuru’s crossed before the latter became President. Odhiambo, 54, grew up in Nairobi’s Eastlands with his mother and met Uhuru after transferring from Eastleigh High School to St Mary’s School.

Although Uhuru was a year ahead of him, the two became lifelong friends. The President later picked him to chair the board of the Youth Enterprise Development Fund in 2014. Odhiambo was part of the team that coined the “I believe” slogan that catapulted Uhuru’s The National Alliance party (TNA) to victory in 2013 and would later help organise the launch of the Jubilee Party manifesto in 2017. Long before this, he was also among those who flanked Uhuru when he conceded defeat in the 2002 Presidential Election to then President Mwai Kibaki. Odhiambo died in the intensive care unit, where he had been admitted after developing heart-related complications. He had a history of cardiac ailments. Last year, he travelled to India to have his pacemaker replaced but developed complications when he came back.

Odhiambo was hounded out of the Youth Fund in 2016 by allegations of corruption. He resigned after his name was mentioned in a Sh180 million scandal and retreated to his old love for music.The father of two first made a name for himself through music. In the 1980s, he was a member of the Mombasa-based Safari Sound Band and the Spartans and later became a prolific producer who nurtured music talent through his Johari Cleff Studios. Born in Siaya County and brought up in Nairobi’s Jericho Estate, Odhiambo started rubbing shoulders with the sons of the high and mighty at St Mary’s School. It was also at the school that he developed his love for music and learnt how to play musical instruments such as the violin.

His journey to school would see him get a motorcycle from David Kibaki, retired President Mwai Kibaki’s son, whom he also met at St Mary’s. This saved him from the “latecomer” tag he had earned in school as he had to board two matatus from his home in Jericho estate, Nairobi to reach St Mary’s. This made it difficult for him to get to school early. It is while working with a DJ Philip Mwikia that Odhiambo developed his love for the entertainment sector. Mwikia allowed Odhiambo to park his motorcycle in his compound in exchange for his help in manual jobs such as delivering equipment and wiring. Uhuru led Odhiambo’s friends in recalling fond memories of the musician-turned-board chairman. Many remember him as kind and generous, with an especially soft spot for the youth whose talent he helped to nurture.

Uhuru paid tribute to his friend, describing him as a talented entrepreneur and musician. He said Odhiambo used both skills to develop businesses and institutions, some of which played a significant role in mentoring the youth. “Bruce Odhiambo was a go-getter. He was a talented musician who joined hands with others to entertain Kenyans with the legendary Mombasa-based Safari Sounds Band and Spartans,” he said. Uhuru said many creative minds currently working in television production in the country were nurtured by Odhiambo at his Johari Cleff studio. “He believed in sharing his God-given talents. Bruce was a great philanthropist and many benefited from his generosity.”Dennis Itumbi, former secretary of Innovation, Digital and Diaspora Communication in the Office of the President, said Odhiambo had helped develop many concepts that birthed both TNA and Jubilee. He also noted that Odhiambo played a big role in First Lady Margaret Kenyatta’s Beyond Zero campaign. Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua, who visited Odhiambo in hospital, remembered him as being strong during his last moments. “In the last three months he remained strong even as his sick heart failed him. It was sad to watch him suffer. We have lost a good man and one of the most creative minds,” wrote Dr Mutua. Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja sent his condolences, as did music group Sauti Sol, which eulogised Odhiambo as a father and mentor. Leading names in radio and entertainment industry also sent their condolences.