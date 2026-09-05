Universities urged to strengthen industry linkages

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From right to left) Vice Chancellor, Prof. Victoria Ngumi, Eng. Joseph Njau, and JKUAT Council Chair, Dr Micah Onsando, follows an exhibition on CanSat during the Open Day on September 4, 2026. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard].

Universities and institutions of higher learning have been urged to strengthen partnerships with industry as the Government pushes for a training model that gives learners greater exposure to the workplace and practical skills.

Under the proposed approach, learners in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions and universities are expected to spend 60 per cent of their training in industry through attachment and practical experience, while 40 per cent is spent in the classroom.

The shift is aimed at addressing the persistent gap between what learners acquire in classrooms and the skills demanded by employers. It is also expected to give students practical experience, improve their employability, encourage entrepreneurship and ensure that training responds to emerging needs in the labour market.

Principal Secretary, State Department for Technical, Vocational Education and Training, Dr. Esther Muoria, said stronger collaboration between universities, industry and other stakeholders was critical in connecting research and innovation to practical applications.

“We must deepen our collaboration across training, joint research, and technology transfer if we are to successfully deliver on the Kenya Vision 2030,” Dr. Muoria said in a statement delivered by Eng. Joseph Njau during the 14th JKUAT Open Day.

The event was themed, “Transforming Livelihoods through Training, Research, Innovation and Entrepreneurship for Sustainable Development.”

The government's push for industrial linkage comes at a time when employers increasingly demand graduates who can demonstrate practical skills, problem-solving abilities and workplace experience rather than academic qualifications alone.

“Industry attachment is therefore expected to expose learners to real working environments, modern technologies, professional standards and the day-to-day challenges they will encounter after graduation,” added Muoria.

She further said the partnerships also offer an opportunity to ensure that research responds to actual industry and societal needs.

Companies, on the other hand, can access new ideas, technologies and a pool of skilled young people.

Dr. Muoria also cited the JKUAT Industrial Park as an example of how universities can turn research and innovation into tangible outcomes. The facility has supported local assembly initiatives such as Taifa laptops and tablets, contributing to national digital learning efforts.

“Stronger industry linkages, strategic investment from government and the private sector, research collaboration and meaningful industrial attachment could therefore become important drivers of employability, innovation and economic development,” she added.

JKUAT Vice Chancellor Prof. Victoria Ngumi said the university had created an ecosystem linking teaching and learning with research, innovation, incubation and commercialisation.

The ecosystem includes mentorship, research funding, intellectual property protection, product development and enterprise support.

“Promising research ideas can receive internal financial support as innovators develop their concepts and prepare them for external investment and commercialisation,” she said.

Prof. Ngumi urged industry players to identify and adopt useful research outputs from the university.

“We leverage on research and technology while encouraging a creative, innovative and independent mindset among students,” she said.

Bachelor of Agriculture Business Economics and Food Industry Management student James Mutua said the Open Day demonstrated how classroom knowledge could be transformed into solutions to real-life challenges.

“As a young person, I am able to apply classroom knowledge with real-life experience and see how you can be a real solution in real life through research and innovations,” he said.

Bachelor of Development Studies student Justus Mwendwa said the Open Day also gave the university an opportunity to showcase its programmes, innovations and research while engaging parents and the wider community.

For learners, the emerging message is clear: a university education should prepare students not only to look for jobs, but also to create solutions, businesses and opportunities.

Students and visitors saw how research can move from the laboratory and classroom to practical solutions.

Among the innovations showcased was Smart Nyuki, an IoT-enabled beekeeping initiative providing hive monitoring, real-time data analytics and a digital marketplace for farmers.

Other innovations included cricket cookies and CanSat, a low-cost satellite-like system equipped with pressure and temperature sensors to give learners practical exposure to satellite technology.