Former Premier Odinga celebrates 74th birthday

Former Premier Raila Odinga (R) feeding ODM Deputy Party Leader Hassan Joho birthday cake. Odinga celebrated his 74th birthday today. [Photo: Courtesy]

AU envoy Raila Odinga (C) cuts the cake flanked by Likoni MP Mishi Mboko and Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho. [Photo: Courtesy]

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is celebrating his 74birthday today. Pictures circulating in social media show the ODM leader with a coterie of ODM leaders drawn from the Coastal region.The backgrounds in the photographs indicate that the celebration was in the office of Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho. A white cake reading "Happy Birthday Baba" beams. Present are Governor Joho and Likoni Member of Parliament Mishi Mboko. Dressed in a white kitenge, Raila is seen holding folk spoon to feed Governor Joho. Mboko also bites from the spoon as cheers are written all over their faces.

Happy Birthday Rt. Hon @RailaOdinga. I am grateful for the privilege of having studied under your political tutelage. You have taught us courage and resilience in the face of difficult circumstances. May you continue to change the country for the better. pic.twitter.com/kLXH9KSIUt — Governor Hassan Joho (@HassanAliJoho) January 7, 2019

Happy birthday HE Raila Amolo Odinga , the next president of Kenya.#HappyBirthdayRaila pic.twitter.com/jJ7BGmm61R — Babu Owino (@Babu_Owino) January 7, 2019

Leaders, mainly from ODM Party, have sent congratulatory messages to Raila. Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho said on his twitter page: "Happy Birthday Rt. Hon Raila Odinga I am grateful for the privilege of having studied under your political tutelage. You have taught us courage and resilience in the face of difficult circumstances. May you continue to change the country for the better."Babe Owino tweeted: "Happy birthday HE Raila Amole Odinga, the next president of Kenya."And another comical one from his son Raila Jar: "Have a happy birthday dad Raila Odinga as usual this year I got woken up like every year by Malang's looking for your number to wish you happy birthday. Next year he should save it." His birthday celebration with his deputy party Hassan Joho and other party stalwarts from the Coast comes days after he visited the coastal region.

In Mombasa, Raila has met party MCAs and MPs from Killifi and Mombasa counties at his Nyali residence. The meeting came in the wake of rebellion from Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa and Msambweni counterpart Suleiman Dori who have shifted camp to support Deputy President William Ruto for his 2022 presidential bid. On October 20, 2018, the former premier was appointed as the High Representative for Infrastructure Development in Africa, a year after battling President Uhuru Kenyatta in the 2017 presidential poll. The duo later buried their differences in March 9, 2018 famous handshake, where they agreed to work together for the sake of uniting the country. Their newfound love-affair with ex-bitter rival Uhuru has been criticized by leaders who are championing for Deputy President William Ruto to take over presidency in 2022. They view the handshake as a calculated move to block Ruto from succeeding Uhuru. Raila on the other hand has neither accepted nor denied that he plans to vie for Presidency again in 2022.

