We didn’t eat meat for Christmas only for hyenas to kill our animals

Residents of Limoro display one of the sheep killed by hyenas in Tigania West, Meru County. They said the hyenas and monkeys were constantly terrorising them, leaving them no choice but to hunt them down. [Phares Mutembei, Standard]

Residents of Limoro in Tigania West, Meru, are counting losses after hyenas went on rampage killing their sheep and goats.They are suspected to have come from Meru National Park or other neighbouring animal sanctuaries. A resident Purity Kagwiria, said she had wanted to sell a few of her goats and sheep to pay school fees for her children, but they had been eaten. Stephen Wanuru, a pastor and Kagwiria’s in-law, added they were awakened by a huge commotion and animal sounds on Wednesday.

“We heard noise and feared thieves had attacked because there is a security challenge here. But when we arrived we found eight sheep had been killed by the hyenas. She had planned to sell them to raise school fees so we need the government to compensate them,” he said. Wanuru added: “With the sighting of the hyenas, our children fear going to school unaccompanied”. Now the residents have threatened to hunt down the hyenas and monkeys. Joseph Thuranira said the hyenas and monkeys had caused extensive damage despite their incessant protests to the wildlife management, who had taken no action. “On Christmas day we ate rice in this homestead without meat. But now the hyenas have eaten the meat yet the owner wanted to sell them to raise school fees. The KWS must know we are bitter. Yet when the wild animals are killed the KWS complains, but they let them eat our livestock,” said Thuranira.

He said residents would no longer stay put and let the hyenas met more terror on them, and their livestock. “In the morning we found eight sheep lay dead. The KWS should come and capture their hyenas. We fear them because our children go to school very early in the morning. But it is not safe even in our farms and we have to work in groups because of fear of hyenas and monkeys,” said another resident Beauty Gitonga. Rose Kainda said sixteen goats, eight of them pregnant had been killed in attacks in the area, which had affected livelihoods. “We are bitter because my neighbour’s goats have been killed by hyenas. They were pregnant and could have improved their financial status. But our greatest fear is if the hyenas eat a child on way to school. We can buy more goats but where will we get a replacement for children in the event they are eaten?” she posed.