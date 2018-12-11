Patient who visited Burundi tested in Sweden as possible Ebola case

A man is being treated in isolation at Sweden’s Uppsala University Hospital on suspicion of infection with Ebola after visiting Burundi, the regional authority said on Friday.The hospital’s chief medical officer said the young man had been in Burundi for around three weeks, and was exhibiting classic symptoms of hemorrhagic fever, including vomiting blood. Test results were expected later on Friday. Symptoms of the highly contagious and often deadly virus can take up to three weeks to appear. There is no known Ebola outbreak in Burundi, but it borders the Democratic Republic of Congo, which has been fighting an outbreak for almost six months. The disease has killed 356 of the 585 people known to have been infected.

