Man kills brother with hammer after differing over parcel of land

A 32 year old man has hammered his older brother to death after they got into an argument over a parcel of land. [Courtesy]

Residents of Ngodi village in Naivasha woke up to a rude shock after a man killed his older brother using a hammer following a fight over a parcel of land.

The 32 year old who has since gone into hiding hit the 38 year old brother of four at the back of the head using the hammer after differing on the land which currently has maize growing on it.

Emotions ran high as the deceased was pronounced dead on arrival in a nearby health center before the body was transferred to Naivasha sub-county hospital mortuary.

In the past, according to neighbors the two had fought over the parcel of land that belongs to their parents each arguing that they had the right to farm there.

A witness James King’ori said that the younger brother rushed to the house following an altercation and emerged with the hammer.

“He hit the older brother with the hammer at the back of the head and he collapsed and was rushed to hospital where he was confirmed dead,” he said.

Naivasha sub-county assistant commissioner Joseph Opondo confirmed the incident adding that police were seeking the suspect.

“The suspect on learning that the brother had died escaped from the home but it’s a matter of time before police catch up with him,” he said.

Meanwhile, tens of motorists were stranded for over five hours along the Mai Mahi-Limuru road following a freak accident involving a trailer and a personal car.

The two vehicles blocked the narrow road following the none-injury accident leading to a massive traffic snarl-up that stretched for over 10Kms on both sides of the road.

A resident Joseph Ngige said the vehicles blocked the road and it took police over four hours to clear the wrecks though no one was injured.

He added that the situation was worsened by overlapping drivers adding that police had problem accessing the scene of the accident.

“We were stranded in the jam for over six hours and this is not the first time motorists are experiencing such a traffic jam as the road is very narrow,” he said.