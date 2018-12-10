Five dead, nine injured in road accident along Mombasa-Nairobi highway

| Published Mon, December 10th 2018 at 11:32, Updated December 10th 2018 at 11:59 GMT +3

Five people confirmed dead in the Monday morning accident.

Five people have been confirmed dead while nine others sustained serious injuries in a road accident at Kapiti plains along the Mombasa-Nairobi highway. Wreckage of the church van involved in the accident at Kapiti plains.

According to Machakos County Commissioner Abdullahi Galgalo, the accident which occurred today morning involved a church van and a lorry.

“The accident occurred after a church van that was headed towards Mombasa collided head-on with a truck approaching Nairobi,” he said.

The injured were rushed to the Machakos Level 5 Hospital for treatment.

The county boss said that the van belongs to a Mombasa based church and its occupants were travelling from a church event that had taken place over the weekend in Siaya County.

The deceased were ferried to the Machakos Level 5 hospital mortuary while the injured rushed to hospital for treatment.