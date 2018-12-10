ODM to crack down on cartels within party

| Published Mon, December 10th 2018 at 00:00, Updated December 9th 2018 at 20:18 GMT +3

ODM National Chiarman John Mbadi is received by residents during a fundraiser at Omboga SDA Church in Karachuonyo Constituency. Mbadi expressed concern that the party has been invaded by cartels who disguise themselves as party leaders in Nyanza branches. [James Omoro, Standard]

ODM has started a crackdown on people masquerading as party officials in Nyanza region.

Party Chairman John Mbadi said most of the suspects were pretending to be branch chairmen and wwere fleecing local politicians.

Mr Mbadi, who spoke yesterday during fundraisers in Sare and Omboga in Karachuonyo constituency in aid of Seventh Day Adventist churches, said the trend was tainting the image of the party.

“ODM is the only political party in Nyanza with two or more people claiming to be chairmen of one branch. And this not just about the position of chairman. All other positions too have fake officials," he said.

Mbadi, who was accompanied by several MCAs, said: "ODM conducted elections at all levels across the country and has genuine officials who are known. Those using the name of the party should desist."

He told the party's branch chairmen in the area to compile reports on all those who had been masquerading as officials and submit it to the headquarters for legal action to be taken.

“I have instructed all branch chairmen to report the masqueraders to the headquarters and we will take punitive legal action against them. We must have order in the party,” Mbadi said.

The Suba South MP told the imposters that the party recognised them as supporters but they should not transact any business on behalf of ODM.

“I am not saying ODM is rejecting its supporters, but anybody who masquerades as a party official should not blame us if they find themselves in hot soup,” he said.

