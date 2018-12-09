Dozens screened as First Lady hosts 'Fun Run'

| Published Sun, December 9th 2018 at 00:10, Updated December 8th 2018 at 22:14 GMT +3

Machakos First Lady, Lilian Nganga (center in red cap) runs past the finish line during Saturday's Fun Run at Machakos Stadium. Several locals underwent free medical screening in the event which was sponsored jointly by The Standard Group, Machakos County Government and Coca Cola. [Erastus Mulwa, Standard]

In summary First lady roots for body fitness

Machakos First Lady Lilian Nganga on Saturday urged residents to take frequent physical exercises to keep off modern lifestyle diseases.

She was speaking at the Machakos Stadium after participating in a 10-kilometre half marathon dubbed ‘Machakos Fun Run’ where dozens of local residents participated.

Governor Alfred Mutua, who participated in the five-kilometre segment, said the Fun Run was a critical activity that compliments his government’s efforts to improve health and physical wellbeing of local residents.

Mutua said similar Fun Runs in future will involve persons with various physical challenges.

The Fun Run was sponsored by Standard Group, Coca-Cola, Machakos County Government and Athletics Kenya.