Summons: Parliament threatens action on CS Munyes

| Published Sat, December 8th 2018 at 09:26, Updated December 8th 2018 at 09:29 GMT +3

Petroleum and Mining CS John Munyes (centre) at a past press briefing. [File, Standard]

Petroleum and Mining Cabinet Secretary John Munyes has attracted the wrath of a Senate committee after he failed to appear before them twice on Thursday.

The CS was expected to respond to corruption allegations at the troubled Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) but kept the senators waiting and did not show up eventually.

Consequently, the Senate Energy Committee has issued parliamentary summons to the CS which bear consequences that might cost him his position and reputation.

Mr Munyes could be fined by Parliament or declared unfit to hold office if he does not appear on Tuesday, as senators vow tough measures.

"It is apparent that Munyes has been dodging this committee and we will not allow him to continue snubbing parliamentary invites on such a serious matter where public funds are lost. We now invoke the Standing Orders and summon him to appear on Tuesday next week, without fail," said committee chairman Ephraim Maina, who is also the Nyeri senator.

Munyes was expected to respond to questions raised on KPC, among them the Sh2.5 billion oil spill scandal.

He was also set to explain the magnitude of losses and the state of operation of the Sh48 billion 450km Mombasa-Nairobi pipeline, and the tender for supply of equipment used to refuel aircraft meant for the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

Munyes promised that he will appear for questioning next week.