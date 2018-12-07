Six people injured in morning road accident along Nairobi-Mombasa highway

| Published Fri, December 7th 2018 at 12:20, Updated December 7th 2018 at 12:41 GMT +3

Six people were seriously injured in Malili along the Mombasa - Nairobi highway after two vehicles collided. [Photo Courtesy]

Six people are recuperating in machakos level 5 hospital after they sustained serious injuries in an early morning accident that involved a Toyota Probox and Nissan Note at Malili along Mombasa-Nairobi highway.

According to Mukaa OCPD Charles Muthui, the two vehicles collided head-on after the Probox ferrying Miraa from Nairobi direction unsuccessfully overtook a truck.

"The Probox did overtake a number of vehicles unsuccessfully hence the accident but all the victims have been rushed to hospital for treatment", said Muthui

The police boss said the occupants of the Nissan Note were members of the same family.