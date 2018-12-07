Embu, Tharaka Nithi join Mt Kenya economic bloc Previous Story
Today's Paper
You are here  » Home   » Eastern

Six people injured in morning road accident along Nairobi-Mombasa highway

By Stephen Nzioka | Published Fri, December 7th 2018 at 12:20, Updated December 7th 2018 at 12:41 GMT +3

Six people were seriously injured in Malili along the Mombasa - Nairobi highway after two vehicles collided. [Photo Courtesy]

Six people are recuperating in machakos level 5 hospital after they sustained serious injuries in an early morning accident that involved a Toyota Probox and Nissan Note at Malili along Mombasa-Nairobi highway.

According to Mukaa OCPD Charles Muthui, the two vehicles collided head-on after the Probox ferrying Miraa from Nairobi direction unsuccessfully overtook a truck.

"The Probox did overtake a number of vehicles unsuccessfully hence the accident but all the victims have been rushed to hospital for treatment", said Muthui

The police boss said the occupants of the  Nissan Note were members of the same family.

RELATED TOPICS:
Machakos Level 5 Hospital
Malili Accident
Charles Muthui

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL
THE STANDARD ON friday The Standard Epaper READ YOUR COPY NOW

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Eastern

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited