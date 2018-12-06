Sonko unrelenting on Matatu CBD ban

| Published Thu, December 6th 2018 at 20:04, Updated December 6th 2018 at 20:08 GMT +3

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko(L) with CEC Finance Allan Igambi when they appeared before the Senate County Public Accounts and Investment Committee on audit queries at Parliament on Monday 03/12/18. Sonko has vowed that he will reintroduce the Matatu CBD ban. [Photo: Boniface Okendo,Standard]

Governor Mike Sonko has vowed to reintroduce ban on matatus from the central business district. The ban was lifted on Tuesday after a day of transport crisis. Sonko said he was willing to become “unpopular” in order to make the right decision and decongest the city. On Tuesday, during a Senate hearing, Sonko had said the ban would make Kenyans “physically fit” as they would exercise.

He said Kenya should emulate Rwanda where the government compelled people to exercise by walking to work. “We will only take care of the needs of pregnant women, people with disabilities and the elderly. But young men must walk,” he said.

Sonko said he would not allow "laziness", noting bus terminuses in Muthurwa and Railways were just "one kilometre" away from the CBD. “Let’s be active and as your governor, I will not allow laziness. Mtatembea na mtatembea tena (you will walk),” said Sonko yesterday during the graduation ceremony of 10,000 youths from KCB Foundation’s 2jiajiri Programme in Kasarani, Nairobi.