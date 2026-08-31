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Uncertain as schools confront a low enrollment crisis

By Mike Kihaki | Aug. 31, 2026
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Pupils in Paka Hills Primary School in Tiaty study under difficult conditions. The school has only two teachers and two permanent buildings with no desks.[File, Standard]

Nearly 30 per cent of public secondary schools have fewer than 150 learners, exposing a deeper crisis of poverty, school dropouts, demographic change and flawed planning.

In Kitui County, County Director of Education Khalif Hassan Isaack said some schools have already become casualties. He confirmed the closure of Munyange Secondary School after learner numbers dwindled, with its principal and teachers withdrawn.

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Related Topics

Ministry of Education Public Schools School Challenges Low School Enrollment
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