Uncertain as schools confront a low enrollment crisis

Nearly 30 per cent of public secondary schools have fewer than 150 learners, exposing a deeper crisis of poverty, school dropouts, demographic change and flawed planning.
In Kitui County, County Director of Education Khalif Hassan Isaack said some schools have already become casualties. He confirmed the closure of Munyange Secondary School after learner numbers dwindled, with its principal and teachers withdrawn.
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