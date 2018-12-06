Kisii town eyes municipal status

| Published Thu, December 6th 2018 at 09:17, Updated December 6th 2018 at 09:22 GMT +3

Kisii Governor James Ongwae (pictured) has begun a process to declare Kisii town a municipality.

Through a Gazette notice number 1236 of November 30, Ongwae has assented to the creation of the municipality following approval by Members of the County Assembly.

The municipality boundaries will cover Bobaracho, Menyikwa, Milimani, Erera, Nyanchwa Teachers Training College, Getembe Primary School, Nubia, Nyabioto, Gesonso Main Bridge, Waterpark Hotel and Kionganyo Hill.

Other areas are; Nyabururu Teachers Training College, Embassy, Nyakoe, Nyatieko, Getare, Kenya Agricultrual and Livestock Research Organisation, Kegati, Kiogoro, Masongo and Itibo Shopping Centre.

Serious approach

“The Municipality of Kisii shall have all powers which have been bestowed on municipalities under the Urban Areas and Cities Act, the County Government Act and the County of Kisii bylaws,” said Mr Ongwae.

He added that the municipality will be involved in promoting county development objectives, while taking a more serious approach on providing basic services to residents.

Among the services are regulation and provision of refuse collection and solid waste management.

Also provision of water and sanitation services, and construction and maintenance of infrastructure.

Ongwae averred that the municipality is considering constructing new urban roads, drainages and flood control systems, and carrying out maintenance of walkways as part of infrastructural development.

“Construction and maintenance of recreational parks and green spaces, maintenance of street lighting, maintenance and regulation of traffic controls and parking facilities are some of its key responsibilities,” said Ongwae. Kisii county assembly has already approved the names of eight nominees to the Municipal Board.

Members of the board include Alfred Nyamwancha, Jamaldin Shamji, Elizabeth Nyabonyi, Pius Abuki, Albert Otungu, Judson Nyambane, Philip Motonu and Linet Bosire.