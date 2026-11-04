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EAC trade fair urges easier cross-Border trade for SMEs

By Xinhua | Nov. 4, 2026
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The annual trade fair is being held under the theme, "Advancing regional value chains in leather and horticulture."  [IstockPhotos]

The 26th East African Community (EAC) trade fair was officially opened Tuesday in Kigali, with calls for easier cross-border trade to help small businesses drive regional economic growth.

Running from Oct 30 to Nov 8 at Gikondo Expo Ground,  the fair focuses on micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), bringing together entrepreneurs, exhibitors, buyers and business leaders from across EAC partner states.

During the opening ceremony of the trade fair on Tuesday, Rwandan Prime Minister Justin Nsengiyumva said that over the years the trade fair has provided an important platform for regional entrepreneurs to discover markets and build business relationships. 

"Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises are the backbone of our economies: they create jobs, drive innovation and open doors of opportunity especially for women and young people, whose ambitions are growing bolder in an increasingly globalized world," he said. 

However, he noted that many  SMEs face obstacles, including accessing affordable finance and moving goods across borders at a reasonable cost, which, when resolved, gives regional integration practical meaning. 

"An entrepreneur in any partner state should be able to find a customer in another, should be able to source inputs across the region and should be able to move goods efficiently across all our borders," he said.

Annette Ssemuwemba Mutaawe, deputy secretary general in charge of customs, trade and monetary affairs at the EAC, said beyond enabling regional entrepreneurs to showcase their products, the trade fair also offers a platform to exchange experiences, establish partnerships and access markets beyond their national borders.

She said this year, for the first time, exhibitors were organized according to the economic sector, bringing together enterprises engaged in similar activities regardless of their countries of origin.

"We are moving from showcasing products primarily by country to connecting businesses by sectors and from displaying products to creating stronger regional value chains, with the ambition to increase visibility beyond East Africa," she added.

The annual trade fair is being held under the theme, "Advancing regional value chains in leather and horticulture." 

It is focusing on the leather and horticulture sectors, chosen for their high potential in industrial growth, job creation, and import substitution, while remaining open to participation from other sectors across the region, according to the organizers.

The trade fair is designed to promote the development of micro, small and medium enterprises, enhance intra-regional trade, and accelerate industrialization across the EAC.

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Related Topics

East Africa Trade Fair Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) kigali
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