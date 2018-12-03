survey
Kiambu sets pace with Sh2.5 billion organic fertiliser factory

By Kamau Maichuhie | Published Mon, December 3rd 2018 at 00:00, Updated December 2nd 2018 at 22:09 GMT +3
Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu and Rokosun Managing Director Stefan Szoke exchanging documents after signing' memorandum of Understanding at the county headquarters. [Kamau Maichuhie/Standard]

Farmers stand to benefit from cheap organic fertiliser when the construction of a factory is completed.

Last week, the county government and a Slovakian investor signed an agreement to set up the first such manufacturing plant in Kenya, expected to be operational by 2020.

Governor Ferdinand Waititu said the factory, to be built in Ndeiya, Limuru, would improve waste management and create jobs for thousands of youth.

Waititu made the remarks at the county headquarters in Kiambu town during the signing of a memorandum of understanding with the Slovakian investor.

The signing was witnessed by the Slovak ambassador to Kenya, Frantiaiek Dlhopola, and Deputy Governor James Nyoro.

The ambassador said the Slovakian Government considered Kenya to be a strategic development partner, adding that the factory would be built at a cost of Sh2.5 billion.

Mr Waititu said the county government had set aside 20 acres where Rokosan Company, which manufactures Rokohumin organic mineral fertiliser, would build the plant.

The governor said the organic fertiliser would be cheaper, of better quality and more environmentally friendly than inorganic fertilisers.

The beneficiaries, he added, would be coffee, tea and horticultural farmers. “This is a project that will uplift the living standards of our people through job creation. The fertiliser will be ecologically friendly and good for our farmers."

The governor said his administration would ensure the investor got all the necessary licences on time. The county would also build the necessary infrastructure such as roads and connect electricity and water.

“The county will give all the necessary support required to make the project a success. Your work will only be to provide finances and execute the plan."

Dr Nyoro described the planned factory as an excellent idea, saying it would help the county to get rid of harmful by-products.

He added that use of organic fertiliser would help to better market farm produce to some foreign markets.

“The consumers, particularly in Europe, America and Australia, are specific about eating natural rather than synthetic products," said Nyoro.

