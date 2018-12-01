What the late President Bush told Bill Clinton when he took charge of the Oval

| Published Sat, December 1st 2018 at 21:33, Updated December 1st 2018 at 21:36 GMT +3

Former US President, George Herbert Walker Bush, shaped the history of the United States in many ways during his four-year rule.

Bush presided over the end of the Cold War and routed Saddam Hussein’s Iraqi army from Kuwait, fathered a future president (George Bush) and shepherded the US through a turbulent period in global relations.

The former president, however lost a chance for a second term to the 42nd US president Bill Clinton after breaking a no-new-taxes pledge.

Clinton won the 1992 election with 43 percent of the popular vote, ousting Bush from the White House after one term.

Despite the bitter exchanges between him and his successor, Bill Clinton during the heated campaign period, Bush jotted down a note as he welcomed the 42nd president on January 20, 1993 to the oval house.

“When I walked into this office just now I felt the same sense of wonder and respect that I felt four years ago. I know you will feel that, too.

I wish you great happiness here. I never felt the loneliness some Presidents have described.

There will be very tough times, made even more difficult by criticism you may not think is fair. I’m not a very good one to give advice; but just don’t let the critics discourage you or push you off course.

You will be our President when you read this note. I wish you well. I wish your family well.

Your success now is our country’s success. I am rooting hard for you,” the note read.

