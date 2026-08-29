Why court has stopped burial of KCB executive Rosemary Chemutai

The late KCB executive Rosemary Chemutai Kimwatu.[X]

The burial of KCB executive Rosemary Chemutai Kimwatu has been halted after her husband, Kevin Migwe Kimwatu, moved to court seeking to be involved in her funeral arrangements.

Milimani Commercial Magistrate Agnes Mwangi on Friday barred family members, relatives or KCB Bank employees from removing Chemutai’s remains from Lee Funeral Home without her husband’s involvement.