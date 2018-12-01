In pictures: Presidents Uhuru, Magufuli open Namanga One-Stop Border Post

| Published Sat, December 1st 2018 at 14:13, Updated December 1st 2018 at 14:42 GMT +3

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Tanzanian counterpart John Pombe Magafuli have this afternoon opened the Namanga One Stop Border Post. The Namanga One Stop Border Post (OSBP) will ease trade flow within the East African Community bloc.

The border post is aimed at facilitating flow of trade and ease of movement of people and goods within the East African Community (EAC).

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta and Tanzanian President John Pombe Magufuli officially open the OSBP on Dec 1, 2028.

Acting Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Commissioner for Customs and Border Control Kenneth Ochola said the launch paves the way for speedy clearance of goods moving between the two countries.

Some of the #NamangaOSBP benefits are:

√ Improved infrastructure

√ faster clearance and processing of passengers and cargo

√ Seamless process flow

√ Improved working environment

√ Coordinated border management,

√ Increased transparency.#VukaBorderFaster — Kenya Revenue (@KRACorporate) December 1, 2018

It will be manned by customs and immigration officials from both Kenya and Tanzania. The Namanga One Stop Border Post at the Namanga border.

The Namanga One Stop Border Post (OSBP) is the 10th fully functional border post in the region and has reduced numerous operation challenges.

In a tweet, the Kenya Revenue Authority said that passengers will take at least 30 minutes to clear through the single customs territory program that requires declaration of only one export or import document by country of consumption.

Several government agencies from Tanzania and Kenya will be housed in the border post.

The Namanga OSBP is part of the joint EAC regional initiative. It was supported by development partners through Japan International Cooperation Agency and African Development Bank.

