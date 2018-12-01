New JKUAT Vice Chancellor spells out plans

| Published Sat, December 1st 2018 at 00:00, Updated November 30th 2018 at 22:43 GMT +3

JKUAT Vice Chancellor Victoria Ngumi and council chairman Paul Kanyari congratulate a doctorate graduand during the institution’s 32nd graduation ceremony yesterday. Some 5,667 were conferred with various degrees and diplomas. [Kamau Maichuhie, Standard]

Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) Vice Chancellor Victoria Ngumi yesterday spelt outher plans for the institution.

Marking her maiden graduation ceremony as VC, Prof Ngumi said her vision is to make the institution a leading entrepreneurial and research university in the region.

To achieve her goals, she said her administration would memploy a robust and efficient management system that will among others, include a good governance structure.

She said the university will seek to enhance research, mobilise resources and exploit its capacity to offer consultancy services in order to boost revenue.

Some 5,667 students graduated in yesterday’s ceremony, which marked the institution’s 32nd. Of these, 100 were confered with doctorate degrees in various disciplines.

Ngumi said the number of doctorate graduands was the highest to be conferred in a single day in Kenya’s history.

Rising numbers

“I am pleased to announce that JKUAT has not only produced the highest number of graduates but also produced the highest number of PHD cohorts in a single graduation ceremony,” she said.

Ngumi took over the leadership of the university mid this year from Prof Mabel Imbuga, who had served 10 years as the institution’s VC.

She said demand for higher education in Kenya had led to an unprecedented student population that was stretching universities’ facilities.

“The unprecedented rise in student population has resulted in inadequate infrastructure, diminishing capitation for students and insufficient commercialisation of our innovation and linkages in industries,” she said.

JKUAT has a student population of 43,000.

Ngumi challenged graduands to use their skills to create opportunities for themselves and others.