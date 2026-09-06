Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Abduction trap: How weighbridge police colluded with attackers in Kiprotich's abduction

By Caroline Chebet | Sep. 6, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Standard Group Associate Editor Alex Kiprotich was abducted by state operatives along the Gilgil–Nakuru Road on August 01, 2026. 

Barely 100 meters away from the Gilgil weighbridge station in Nakuru, where police stand guard in the full glare of six CCTV cameras, Standard Group Associate Editor Alex Kiprotich and his driver Geoffrey Kamau lived through one of the most chilling experiences of their lives.

In a dramatic scene that continues to raise questions about the safety of everyday Kenyans, armed men ambushed their vehicle at a strategic choke point along the busy highway.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Alex Kiprotich Abduction Police Abductions Rogue Police Officers Operations Support Unit
.

Latest Stories

Gachagua: I have no problem deputising Sifuna
Gachagua: I have no problem deputising Sifuna
Politics
By Irene Githinji
1 hr ago
Echoes of shame: Inside the planning of horrific Homa Bay attack on Sifuna team
Crime and Justice
By Standard Reporter
1 hr ago
The commander and the clandestine unit: Inside OSU's expanding trail of allegations
National
By David Odongo
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Echoes of shame: Inside the planning of horrific Homa Bay attack on Sifuna team
By Standard Reporter 1 hr ago
Echoes of shame: Inside the planning of horrific Homa Bay attack on Sifuna team
Government plan to restore hope for learners with special needs
By Mike Kihaki 1 hr ago
Government plan to restore hope for learners with special needs
Lamu expands tourism offering beyond heritage sites with wildlife
By Maarufu Mohamed 1 hr ago
Lamu expands tourism offering beyond heritage sites with wildlife
The commander and the clandestine unit: Inside OSU's expanding trail of allegations
By David Odongo 1 hr ago
The commander and the clandestine unit: Inside OSU's expanding trail of allegations
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved