Court to rule if Kabogo assets will be attached over Sh100 million debt

Kiambu Governor William Kabogo

The High Court will next year rule whether former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo's assets will be attached to recover a Sh100 million fine.

Businessman Nayan Patel is seeking the court’s intervention to have Kabogo held liable for recovery of the money imposed on a firm associated with him after he was found guilty of land grabbing.

Patel filed the case on March 5 this year and the lawyers for both parties conducted submissions last Monday.

The court will issue directions on January 21, 2019.

The former governor was slapped with a Sh100 million fine for illegally invading and occupying a Sh3.5 billion plot in Nairobi using the firm of Caroget Investments Limited.

On October 31 2017, Land and Environment Court judge Elijah Obaga ordered Kabogo to pay Aster Patel, the legitimate owner of the 7.5 acre land in Westlands Sh100 million for illegal possession and trespass, bringing to an end a 10-year tussle for the plot.

However, the businessman says he is unable to identify any propriety associated with the firm.

But on June 7 the former governor opposed the application to be summoned to court, saying he is not a director of Caroget.

This is in spite of having appeared before Justice Obaga for cross-examination as a director of Caroget.

