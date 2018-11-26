Widow's struggle to occupy land whose title she has held for 26 years

| Published Mon, November 26th 2018 at 00:00, Updated November 25th 2018 at 23:05 GMT +3

A widow has expressed frustrations after failing to get access to a Sh60 million plot in Kibera.

Although Anne Chepkorir Atuya has genuine ownership documents for plot L.R No 209/1194; grant number I.R 60233 measuring 0.0821 hectares (about 0.25 acres) for 26 years now, thugs have blocked her from accessing it.

“I was allocated the land in 1992 but some persons later attempted to grab it. In 2008, the High Court ruled in my favour, but I am still unable to access the plot,” Ms Chepkorir, who works for the UN, told The Standard.

Her pleas to the Lands ministry and Kilimani police have not helped as the gang has several times stopped Government surveyors from erecting boundary beacons.

In 1999, Chepkorir and her husband Moses Atuya (now deceased) sued members of Kujitolea Women's Group for trespass after they developed the plot.

On March 3, 2008, Justice Kalpana Rawal ordered the six group members to vacate the plot in Ayany estate.

After the conclusion of the case, Chepkorir reported to police and provincial administration that her neighbour had extended his boundary to occupy her plot when the former occupiers granted him possession. He was summoned by then Kibera DO J Mwangala in 2012 and asked to vacate the plot.

