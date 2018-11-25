survey
Family offers Sh100,000 reward for missing infant

By Mkamburi Mwawasi | Published Sun, November 25th 2018 at 00:00, Updated November 24th 2018 at 23:43 GMT +3
Eight-month old baby girl Consolata Wamboi who was stolen mysteriously from their Kisauni's Mshomoroni home in Mombasa County.

In summary

  • Two weeks on, Mshomoroni family still searching for their eight-month old daughter

A family is still searching for their eight-month-old baby stolen two weeks ago from their home in Mshomoroni, Mombasa County.

They have now offered a Sh100,000 reward for anyone who will find baby Consolata Wamboi.

The infant’s father Peter Kairo Kinuthia says he is suffering from trauma over the agony of not knowing the baby’s whereabouts.

“From the time we lost the baby, we are extra cautious. My wife does not leave the house anymore. She stays at home the whole day,” says Kairo.

Joyce Kairo, tearfully narrated how her life changed after baby Wamboi was stolen.

“I do not sleep. These are stories that I watch on TV and I have never imagined it would happen to me,” says Joyce.

On November 8, she went home during lunch hour to breastfeed the baby. She left one hour later to attend to her business leaving the baby with her niece.

Her niece stepped out for a few minutes and when she returned, little Wamboi was gone.

The image of the baby has been widely shared on social media, with children organisations such as “Missing Child” taking up the initiative to share the photo in a bid to reach as many people as possible on social media who could help trace the baby.

The matter was reported to Nyali Police Station. Mombasa police boss Johnstone Ipara said the information had been circulated to all police stations.

He said a case file had already been opened and will be forwarded to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for further directions.

“Over five witnesses have recorded statements with the police and we are about to get a statement from our last witness and then give a way forward,” said the police chief.  

