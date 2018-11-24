survey
Veteran jihadist leader confirmed dead Next Story
Nigeria's opposition uses soldiers' deaths to topple Buhari Previous Story
Today's Paper
You are here  » Home   » Africa

Armed men kidnap 15 girls in southeastern Niger: mayor

By Reuters | Published Sat, November 24th 2018 at 13:24, Updated November 24th 2018 at 13:29 GMT +3

Armed men kidnap 15 girls in southeastern Niger [Courtesy]

Armed men kidnapped 15 girls overnight in southeastern Niger, the local mayor said on Saturday.

ALSO READ: Woman scalded after row with neighbour

Boukar Mani Orthe, the mayor of Toumour in Niger’s Diffa region near the border with Nigeria, said about 50 unidentified armed men seized the girls in a village about 9 km (6 miles) from the town center.

On Thursday suspected Boko Haram fighters killed eight people working at French drilling company Foraco’s water well site in Toumour.

Boko Haram has been waging an insurrection since 2009 aimed at establishing an Islamic state in northeast Nigeria. It has launched repeated attacks into neighboring Niger, Chad and Cameroon.

The violence has killed thousands of civilians and forced millions to flee their homes in the large Lake Chad basin region.

Your opinion is valuable. Take this quick survey to help us improve the website and content

RELATED TOPICS:
Niger
Kidnapping
Armed Men
Violence
Military

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Sh1m bounty for suspects in kidnapping of Italian volunteer

Sh1m bounty for suspects in kidnapping of Italian volunteer

Nigeria's opposition uses soldiers' deaths to topple Buhari

Nigeria's opposition uses soldiers' deaths to topple Buhari

Woman scalded after row with neighbour

Woman scalded after row with neighbour

Islamic State claims attacks in West Africa caused 118 casualties

Islamic State claims attacks in West Africa caused 118 casualties




ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL
THE STANDARD ON sunday The Standard Epaper READ YOUR COPY NOW

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Africa

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited