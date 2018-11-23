Supreme Court allows Affidavit by Kampala University's University registrar

| Published Fri, November 23rd 2018 at 08:26, Updated November 23rd 2018 at 12:17 GMT +3

The Affidavit from the Kampala University's (KU) Registrar has been accepted by the Supreme Court in a case where the Wajir County Mohamed Abdi is defending his election.

This comes a time when the Affidavit presented by Prof Badru D. Kateregga, Vice Chancellor of KU, was expunged from the case.

"My client holds a valid degree certificate from Kampala University and those who claim that he is not qualified to manage the county of Wajir have malice plans of denying the people of Wajir a great leader who is out to transform their lives, "says Ngatia.

Earlier this year the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) withdrew from the case citing that there were no elections irregularities questions in the case. The Supreme Court accepted the withdrawal of IEBC which weakened the case presented by Ahmed Abdullahi challenging Abdi's victory.

This means the governor will be in office until his case is determined by the Supreme Court.

The governor's election was nullified by the High Court and Court of Appeal but he moved to the Supreme Court seeking to overturn the decision.

Former Wajir governor Ahmed Abdullahi, who ran on the Jubilee ticket, challenged Abdi's victory.

