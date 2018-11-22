survey
In Tanzania, a bulldozer president tests donors Next Story
Ethiopia chooses dissident to head vote board Previous Story
Today's Paper
You are here  » Home   » Africa

U.S. military says strikes killed six militants in Somalia

By Reuters | Published Thu, November 22nd 2018 at 15:08, Updated November 22nd 2018 at 15:22 GMT +3

The U.S. military killed six al Shabaab militants in Somalia when it launched two airstrikes against targets near Haradere town in Galmudug state to the northeast of the capital. [Courtesy]

The U.S. military killed six al Shabaab militants in Somalia when it launched two airstrikes against targets near Haradere town in Galmudug state to the northeast of the capital, it said on Thursday.

ALSO READ: Trump stands by Saudi Prince despite Khashoggi's murder

A weapons cache was destroyed in a second airstrike on Wednesday, the U.S. military said. Another 37 militants had been killed in two other airstrikes this week.

The United States has ramped up operations in Somalia since last year after President Donald Trump loosened the rules of engagement. It has conducted more than two dozen such airstrikes in 2018.

 

RELATED TOPICS:
President Donald Trump
United States
Somalia
Al Shabaab Militants

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Kenya-Somalia border opening to spur trade

Kenya-Somalia border opening to spur trade

US accuses China of unfair trade

US accuses China of unfair trade

Border opening to spur Somali trade

Border opening to spur Somali trade

Closed border point poised to reopen as security in Mandera improves

Closed border point poised to reopen as security in Mandera improves




ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL
THE STANDARD ON friday The Standard Epaper READ YOUR COPY NOW

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Africa

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited