Scores, including Migori County Commander injured after peaceful protest turns chaotic

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Nyanza Regional Commissioner Florence Mworoa when she visited St Joseph Mission of Messiah in Africa church on April 28, 2025. [Anne Atieno, standard]

Migori County Commander Edward Ibwaga and several people were injured after a peaceful protest in Nyatike Sub-County turned chaotic.

‎This is after a group of youths who protested over the state of security in the Nyatike area, following the death of an MPesa agent who was shot while heading home on March 12, attacked Macalder Police Station.

Police reports indicate that the protestors overpowered police officers who had previously managed the situation.

‎The rowdy crowd is reported to have burnt down a Toyota Land Cruiser, pelted three more vehicles with stones, leaving them with dents and shattered windowpanes.

‎"An excavator which had been detained as an exhibit had all its windows and door panes shattered," the police report read in part.

‎Nyanza Regional Commissioner Flora Mworoa, who confirmed the incident, said seven officers were injured and residential homes belonging to police officers were burnt down.

‎Migori Commander Edward Ibwaga, who had gone to calm the situation, is said to have sustained serious injuries on the head during the deadly protest.

‎The Regional Commissioner, who termed the incident as very unfortunate, condemned what happened, saying that it was not a proper channel to follow when communities have grievances.

‎"We have mechanisms through which they can forward their grievances to the relevant authorities, and we have always solved those problems," Ms. Mworoa said.

‎She pointed out that they have launched their investigations and were going to deal firmly with whoever was involved in leading the destruction of Macalder Police Station.

‎"I don't know what they stand to gain from causing such destruction on a police station," the Nyanza Regional Commissioner wondered.

‎Mworoa challenged leaders of the area to work together with them and the security officers to make sure that they all work together.

‎She stated that they would not want to see a repeat of what happened there.

‎Members of the public claimed that two people were shot during the fracas.

‎However, Mworoa denied knowing any other casualties apart from the injured police officers.

‎She denied being aware of anyone shot by police.

‎A police report indicated that some members of the public might have sustained some injuries.