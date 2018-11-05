Fake doctor Mugo wa Wairimu wanted again for operating illegal clinic in Kayole

| Published Mon, November 5th 2018 at 00:00, Updated November 4th 2018 at 22:54 GMT +3

Rogue doctor Mugo wa Wairimu accused of sedating women and raping them in his clinic, at Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi on August 24 2016. [David Njaaga/Standard]

A man accused of sexually assaulting a patient while posing as a doctor is again wanted for allegedly operating an illegal clinic in Kayole, Nairobi.

Two people allegedly employed by James Mugo Ndichu alias Dr Mugo wa Wairimu were arrested in an operation following complaints by Medical Practitioners and Dentist Board.

Flying Squad officers and the board’s CEO Daniel Yumbia arrested the two employees on Saturday for operating without required documents.

Head of Flying Squad Musa Yego said they were looking for Mugo "for questioning" after he was named owner of the clinic.

The officers recovered materials they believed were used in procurement of abortion at the clinic.

Mr Yego asked for public support to arrest Mugo.

Mugo was arrested and charged in 2015 with various offences linked to operating an illegal clinic in Githurai 44, Nairobi and raping a sedated woman.

Unknown drug

According to the prosecutor, on November 1, 2014, at Prestige Healthcare Clinic in Nairobi, Mugo raped the woman after giving her four tablets of an unknown drug.

Mugo also denied operating a drug shop not registered with the Pharmacy and Poisons Board.

He was also charged with employing two unregistered lab technicians and presenting himself as a doctor and purporting to practice medicine while not registered and licenced as a physician.

He is also charged with being in possession of and using a radiation device without permit from the Radiation Protection Board.

He has a separate case of practising without authority at Makadara Law Courts and another of obtaining money by false pretence.

His arrest was sparked by public outrage after a video recording believed to be of him sedating and raping a female patient circulated in the media.

He was arraigned at a Magistrate court in Limuru and granted Sh2 million bond with a surety of the same amount.