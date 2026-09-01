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Activists blame Kenya for Uganda's Kizza Besigye's plight

By AFP | Sep. 1, 2026
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Uganda's veteran opposition figure Kizza Besigye gestures as he arrives at the Makindye Martial Court in Kampala, on November 20, 2024. [AFP]

A coalition of Ugandan and Kenyan activists on Tuesday blamed Kenya for the plight of Ugandan opposition figure Kizza Besigye, whose health is deteriorating as he faces treason charges.

Besigye, a former personal physician to long-ruling Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, has been in the authorities' crosshairs since he joined the east African country's opposition more than 25 years ago.

He was abducted in November 2024 during a trip to Kenya and later appeared before courts on treason charges after being accused of plotting a conspiracy against Museveni, who has ruled Uganda for more than 40 years.

"The operation deliberately circumvented Kenya's Extradition Act which requires a lawful request, arrest warrant, judicial proceedings and an opportunity to challenge extradition," the activists said in a statement.

They called for protests on Thursday in the Kenyan capital Nairobi.

Last year, Kenya's foreign minister Musalia Mudavadi admitted that "Kenya cooperated with the Ugandan authorities" in Besigye's transfer to Uganda

"We are asking those involved in this illegal rendition that has put Dr Besigye on his deathbed be addressed and those responsible be held accountable," said Hussein Khalid of rights group Vocal Africa.

In a statement, the activists called for an independent investigation to establish "who requested, authorised, facilitated and concealed Dr Besigye's rendition".

They further demanded Kenya "use all available diplomatic and legal channels to secure Dr Besigye's unconditional release and withdrawal of the charges against him".

Besigye has now been brought to hospital four times since he was taken into custody.

At the end of July, he fainted during a court hearing and was treated in intensive care. He was returned to prison on August 8 against medical advice, according to his wife, Winnie Byanyima.

The activists also blamed Museveni's son and military chief Muhoozi Kainerugaba for Besigye's abduction and called for his "suspension" from heading the army.

Rights groups say political repression has been growing in Uganda in recent months, with the army arresting opposition figures and lawyers.

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Related Topics

Kizza Besigye Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni Kizza Besiye Treason Case
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