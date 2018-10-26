Obado finally freed from prisons after spending 34 days

| Published Fri, October 26th 2018 at 00:00, Updated October 25th 2018 at 23:32 GMT +3

Migori Governor Okoth Obado was released from prison yesterday, after 34 days behind bars.

One of his lawyers, Cliff Ombeta, said the county chief was set free at 6.30pm.

“There was confusion on who was waiting for him outside there but he is at his Nairobi home now. He is okay,” said Mr Ombeta.

Mr Obado did not address a crowd that was waiting outside the Industrial Area Remand Prison.

His handlers had spent the better part of the day at the Milimani Law Courts waiting for his release documents to be signed.

His team of lawyers said the deputy registrar who was supposed to sign the documents was not present as at 4.40pm.

Sureties ready

“We have all sureties ready but the deputy registrar who is supposed to sign the release order has just come and now we are waiting, hoping to get the order and dash to the Industrial Area Prison,” said one of the lawyers.

The governor was released on a Sh5 million cash bail on Wednesday but spent the night in remand as his lawyers were unable to comply with bails terms before close of business.

Yesterday, the governor deposited Sh5 million as well as two of his cars, a Toyota Prado and Toyota Land Cruiser V8, as sureties.

His supporters camped outside the prison for the better part of the day waiting for the lawyers to arrive with the release orders.

Some said they had been in the city since Monday waiting for Obado's release.

Prison warders had to use force to disperse the group because they had blocked the entrance.

Another group

Inside, another group of relatives met the governor.

“We fear if it reaches 6pm before they come here he will spend another night (in prison),” said a supporter.

Obado and two others were charged with the murder of university student Sharon Otieno and her unborn child.

Failure by the prosecution to directly link the governor to the murder helped secure his release.

But Obado's freedom did not come easy as Justice Jessie Lesiit issued tough bail conditions. The court gagged him from mentioning Sharon's name in public and also ordered him to stay within a 20km radius from his Migori home.

Ms Lesiit remanded Obado's co-accused as “there is strong evidence against" them. Their case will be heard on May 6, 2019.