Migori Governor Okoth Obado finally freed

| Published Thu, October 25th 2018 at 20:10, Updated October 25th 2018 at 20:14 GMT +3

Migori Governor Okoth Obado talks to his lawyer Cliff Ombeta at Milimani Court. [George Njunge/Standard]

Migori Governor Okoth Obado can now have a taste of freedom after successfully securing his release from prison on Thursday evening.

His leaving the Industrial Area Remand Prison today marks 34 days in jail.

Obado spent another night in jail despite having deposited Sh5 million as bail on Wednesday.

However, there was an issue with his sureties which he was unable to handle by close of business Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the High Court granted the county chief bail on condition that he will not be able to travel outside the country.

Court has also restrained him from going anywhere near the murder scene at the border of Migori and Homa Bay counties.

“The accused shall not go anywhere within 20km of Homa Bay-Migori boundary and the court has the liberty to cancel your bail at any time,” Justice Lessit ruled.

His co-accused Michael Oyamo and Migori County Clerk Caspal Obiero continue to remain in custody after being denied bail.