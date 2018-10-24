Gun drawn as Kisumu County MCAs fight again

| Published Wed, October 24th 2018 at 00:00, Updated October 23rd 2018 at 20:55 GMT +3

Sergeant-at-Arms George Amayo draws his gun during yesterday's chaos. [Denish Ochieng, Standard]

Shots were fired and police called in as chaos broke out in the Kisumu County Assembly for the second time.

The police disarmed Sergeant-at-Arms George Amayo, who shot in the air to protect himself from ward reps who had attacked him.

ALSO READ: Nyong’o ordered to include nephews in multi-million property

The fight began inside the county assembly and spilled out of the chambers before spreading to the nearby police station. Five ward reps recorded statements with the police.

Trouble started when the MCAs questioned why temporary Speaker Eric Ogola had adjourned the House without consulting them.

They said the adjournment was illegal and ordered Mr Ogola to reconvene the House.

Things got out of hand when the sergeant-at-arms sought help from the police to restore calm.

But the arrival of the police officers further incensed the ward reps, who ordered them out.

Your opinion is valuable. Take this quick survey to help us improve the website and content

Sentry box

The officers retreated to the sentry box at the county assembly entrance and the MCAs turned their wrath on Amayo, prompting him to draw his gun.

Amayo shot the air as the ward reps surged toward him.

ALSO READ: Audit report indicts county over wastage, graft

Last week, chaos erupted when MCAs tried to stop a colleague from holding brief for Speaker Onyango Oloo, who was away.

The ward reps have been threatening Mr Oloo with impeachment, accusing him of failing to provide leadership in the county assembly.

Yesterday, Leader of Majority Kenneth Onyango said the ward reps felt provoked by the adjournment.

He said no motion had been moved to adjourn the sittings.

Mr Onyango accused the speaker of mismanaging the county assembly affairs and appealed to the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party to intervene.

Residents attracted

Residents who were attracted by the commotion forced their way into the county assembly premises, with some joining in the fray.

ALSO READ: Shocking story of Nyanza’s ailing hospital

"It was an ugly scene. There was a total breakdown of law and order. I think the Speaker should work hard to bring sanity to this assembly. They are quarrelling every day instead of debating serious matters," said one of the residents.

In June, the ward reps exchanged blows over claims that some of them were planning to impeach Governor Anyang' Nyong'o.