Weatherman warns Coast residents of heavy rainfall

The Kenya Meteorological Department has issued a three days' notice on heavy rainfall that will be experienced at the Coast.

The notice that was issued on Tuesday warned residents from Kwale, Mombasa, Kilifi , Tana River and Lamu Counties of heavy rainfall to be experienced from October 24 to 26.

It was reported in the notice that the rainfall would be moderate of a probability occurrence of 33 to 66%.

"Heavy rainfall of more than 30 mm in 24 hours is expected on Wednesday over the coastal region of Kenya. The rainfall is expected to intensify to more than 40 mm in 24 hours on Thursday along the south Coast," read the notice. It further read that on Friday, the rainfall intensity expected along the Coast will decrease to 30 mm in 24 hours.

"These rains will be accompanied by strong winds and large waves," read the notice.

Residents on the mentioned areas have also been advised to be on the lookout for flash floods.

"People should avoid driving, wading or walking through any fast moving waters. The heavy rains and strong winds off shore may result in storm surge along the Coast".

Fishermen and all in the Marine industry have been advised to be on high alert.

Residents have also been asked to be listening to local media as updates will be provided if the conditions change.

May this year, the Kenya Red Cross reported at least 115,000 people having been displaced by raging floods along the Coast region.

It was reported that seven people died in Tana River County and two in Kilifi County, Coast Regional Coordinator Hassan Musa.

The rains affected many parts of Tana River, Kilifi, Lamu and Taita Taveta Counties.

