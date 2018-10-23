DPP order investigation into three land companies accused of fraud

| Published Tue, October 23rd 2018 at 11:20, Updated October 23rd 2018 at 12:07 GMT +3

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji has ordered investigation into three land companies operating in Machakos County for fraud. The three companies are said to be trying to sell a piece of land, which is registered and owned by International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI). [File, Standard]

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji has ordered investigation into three land companies operating in Machakos County for fraud.

In a press statement shared on its twitter page, the DPP has instructed the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to probe the dealings of Makonza Society, Kamulu Self Help group, Makonza South and other entities.

The three companies are said to be trying to sell a piece of land, which is registered and owned by a non-governmental organisation.

Statement reads in part: "My attention has been drawn to fraudulent activities involving Makonza Society, Kamulu Self Help group, Makonza South and other entities fronting themselves as the holders of lands IR NO. 514 (LR. NO. 7374), IR10055/1 (LR NO 8332) IR NO. 940 (LR1371/1) and IR NO. 15988 (LR NO. 9918/4) located in Machakos County."

The property which the three companies are said to be targeting, according to DPP, is registered under International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI). DPP office has declared that it is not available for sale.

The DPP further warns the public against transacting businesses or contacting the entities through their proxies.

"Any person who at any one point has fallen victim of the said "extortionist acts" have also been asked to contact the DCI and bring with them any documents that will help in the unravelling of the fraudulent scheme," Haji says in statement.