We must slay ghost of corruption, Uhuru declares

President Uhuru make his speech during celebrations to mark Mashujaa Day at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

In summary President urges leaders to end political wrangles and help steer the development agenda

President directs EACC to facilitate investigative agencies to access Wealth Declarations of public officers

?President Uhuru Kenyatta reiterated his determination to curb graft, issued an ultimatum to a Cabinet Secretary and ordered an audit on billions of shillings owed to sugar farmers.

During the Mashujaa Day celebration, the 9th under the 2010 Constitution, the President hailed gains made in the last few months in taming runway impunity and challenged institutions to stretch themselves a little further to eradicate graft.

The ceremony was hosted by Kakamega County in Bukhungu Stadium and attended by all key political leaders including Deputy President William Ruto, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and former Vice Presidents Kalonzo Musyoka and Musalia Mudavadi.

“I am often asked why at every gathering and in every speech I give I always talk about the need to fight corruption and impunity. These two undermine the growth of a society,” said Kenyatta.

Countries that have achieved development have had a dedicated and effective public service that is trusted by citizens, he said while justifying the purge against state officials.

In what promises to scale up the purge, the President ordered the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to enact regulations and guidelines that will enable all investigative agencies to access Wealth Declarations of all State and Public Officers.

This means the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) will deploy the declarations in their considerations and determination regarding corruption investigations.

The President also promised new changes at DCI and EACC: “Both the DCI and EACC will be streamlined so that they can complement each other.”

Other measures being introduced, he said, is casting the corrupt net a little wider to rope in accomplices of senior public servants who betray the oaths of their offices.

“I want everyone in Kenya to know that no matter your standing in society, we are all equal before the law. Cases against corrupt acts are being built against persons who may have thought themselves untouchable.”

Further, the President revealed that he had directed other unnamed actions that will reduce wastage of public funds and make government departments more accountable and efficient.

In his second threat against Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri in a fortnight, the President ordered him to stem corruption in National Cereals and Produce Board payments.

Wallow in poverty

He said the CS must look for brokers who pocketed Sh2 billion earlier released by the Government for clearing debts owed to the growers.

“It will not be business as usual. You must look for those thieves or carry the burden on your own,” the President told Mr Kiunjuri.

He said unscrupulous individuals claiming to be maize farmers were paid millions of shillings at the expense of genuine growers who continue to wallow in poverty.

“How possible is it for a person to claim that he produced bags of maize worth over Sh200 million? We have those importing maize from Uganda and delivering the same to cereals board to make a kill out of it while farmers suffer,” the visibly angry Kenyatta said.

He also vowed to ensure those who swindled sugar factories in Western Kenya face the law: “It is not fair that factories collected canes from farmers and failed to pay them their dues.” Raila hailed the President’s war on corruption and promised to fully support him. He also assured the country that the handshake between him and Kenyatta would outlive the doubts being expressed.

Political devide

“The handshake deal is here to stay. Though we have heard mixed reactions across the political divide that our agreement is bound to fail, that is not true,” Raila said. Raila called for revival of sugar industry across all sugarcane growing areas.

“Let’s call for a national conference and discuss the problems ailing the sugar industry. We must come up with short and long term solutions in addressing the problem so that sugarcane farmers can get value for their sweat,” he said.

On his part, Ruto poked holes into Raila’s Canaan metaphor. The NASA leader had told the crowd that the journey to Canaan was stopped by crocodiles in River Jordan.

“We know that since our Sunday school days there were no indications of crocodiles in River Jordan and we are now wondering where our brother Raila Odinga got the information from,” he said.

Ruto nevertheless hailed the handshake deal between Kenyatta and Raila saying the politics of the handshake would propel the country forward.

“I am in full support of the unity deal between President Kenyatta and former Prime Minister, Raila. This is what we want and this will ensure politics of unity,” he said.

The President said he was prepared to work with the Opposition in addressing challenges facing Kenyans and moving the country forward.

“Raila, Kalonzo, Mudavadi and Wetang’ula njoo tufanyie wakenya kazi, hakuna haja ya vita (Lets come together and work for the people, there is no need to fight),” said Uhuru extending an olive branch to the NASA brigade of co-principals.

Visiting Namibia President Hage Geingob paraded Kenyatta, Raila and Ruto on the podium and held the hands of the President and NASA leader, as he praised them for their resolute to work together.

Geingob said the truce was incomparable across the continent and urged the leaders to sustain it.

The President reiterated that Kenya will stay the course in Somalia where KDF are part of an African Union force that is fighting the Al-Shabaab militants.

[Additional reporting by Nathan Ochunge and Raphael Wanjala]

