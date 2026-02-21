Boy fights for life after arrow attack by another pupil

Audio By Vocalize

Crime Scene Tape. {File, Standard]

A primary school kid in Nyamira County is fighting for his life at a health facility in Eldoret after his colleague stabbed him with an arrow.

The incident happened at Rateti Primary School in Nyamaiya Ward on Thursday afternoon.

The learner was allegedly stabbed by his colleague Grade eight pupil who was engaged in a fight with his cousin while they were in school.

According to the area assistant Chief Philip Nyakundi, the aggressor was in conflict with another pupil and, in the fits of anger, rushed to his home, which is nearby, and returned with an arrow with which he attacked his friend.

Nyakundi said the victim had moved in to protect his cousin, who was under attack from the perpetrator, but ended up being stabbed.

“The victim was determined to save his cousin from the attack, but in the melee, he ended up being stabbed,” the administrator said.

Following the incident, the boy was rushed to Nyamira County Referral Hospital, where efforts by doctors to dislodge the weapon failed due to the extent of penetration, according to the Hospital’s Medical Superintendent Dr Angela Ogendi.

“The boy was received here with the arrow still lodged in his spine and because of the extent of penetration of the sharp object, we were forced to refer him to another facility where specialised surgery would be done,” Dr Ogendi said.

However, Ogendi said the boy was stable and expressed optimism that it may not have any severe impact.