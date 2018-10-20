survey
Ruto tells off his critics over 2022 Previous Story
Today's Paper
You are here  » Home   » Politics

Raila Odinga lands new job as AU special envoy

By Hillary Orinde | Published Sat, October 20th 2018 at 14:56, Updated October 20th 2018 at 15:35 GMT +3

After months of speculations of an imminent role as an African Union envoy, ODM leader Raila Odinga (pictured) was on Saturday appointed High Representative for Infrastructure Development in Africa.

ALSO READ: Stop wrangles and deliver, Raila tells MCAs

Commission chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat, who thanked President Uhuru Kenyatta for supporting the decision, said it was part of their expedition to integrate Africa through infrastructure.

“His mandate includes mobilizing further political support from Member States and the Regional Economic Communities (RECs) and facilitating greater ownership by all concerned stakeholders,” he said in a statement.

The new role will see Raila Odinga work to support and strengthen AU’s departments and those of the Planning and Coordinating Agency of New Partnership for Africa’s Development (NEPAD).

“Raila will pay particular attention to the missing links along the transnational highway corridors identified as part of the Trans-African Highways Network, with a view to facilitating their development and modernization,” added Mahamat.

Rich experience

Your opinion is valuable. Take this quick survey to help us improve the website and content

In the statement, AU says Raila brings with him a rich political experience and strong commitment to the ideals of Pan-Africanism and African integration, as well as a deep knowledge of infrastructure development.

Raila served as Energy, Roads, Public Works, and Housing minister between 2001 and 2005.

The former Prime Minister announced that he has accepted his appointment by African Union Commision. Raila has served in a number of critical positions in a career spanning more than forty years.

ALSO READ: Sharon's burial as Obado spends fourth week in remand

As a special envoy of the AU chairperson, Raila will have an office in Addis but with frequent travel across the continent. He will mediate in peace negotiations and conflict resolution.

Raila will also have a fully-furnished office in Nairobi, with staff and advisers to boost his local presence and unity programmes with Uhuru.

RELATED TOPICS:
Raila Odinga
African Union
Raila AU Job

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Uhuru, Raila to be honoured for 'Handshake'

Uhuru, Raila to be honoured for 'Handshake'

Referendum is more about Big three than you

Referendum is more about Big three than you

MP: Brace for Uhuru-Raila Government

MP: Brace for Uhuru-Raila Government

Politicians bullying the public into a rushed referendum

Politicians bullying the public into a rushed referendum




ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL
THE STANDARD ON saturday The Standard Epaper READ YOUR COPY NOW

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited