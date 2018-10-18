A witch-doctor Ann Mutheu has been freed by the court

| Published Thu, October 18th 2018 at 18:34, Updated October 18th 2018 at 19:09 GMT +3

A witch doctor Ann Mutheu has been acquitted of theft [Photo:Standard]

A witch-doctor Ann Mutheu and businessman Johnson Macharia have been freed by the court after the prosecution failed to produce enough evidence in court to sustain theft charges.

Appearing before Magistrate Elector Riany, the prosecution said that they have completed the investigations and that there is no evidence to charge the two with any criminal offense.

In affidavit sworn by Officer James Mwangi, the police were conducting investigation on whether 112 Identity Cards have ever been reported to be stolen and whether they have ever been used to commit crimes within the country.

"The investigations are being conducted to establish whether the respondents have ever been involved in committing robberies and theft of motor vehicles within Nairobi County," said Mwangi.

Mwangi had made an application before the court to have the two remanded at any police station within the country to enable them to complete the investigations.

They were being investigated for allegedly being in possession of suspected stolen properties including 112 Identity cards and several motor vehicles recovered from the houses of the two.

The officer wanted more time to establish the registered owners of the vehicles from the NTSA. The properties had been recovered on October 9, 2018.

The two were arrested in Tala in Machakos County after 112 ID's and motor vehicles were recovered.

Mutheu who has a home is Tala, Machakos County which is estimated to be worth Sh 40 million receives between 60 and 80 clients in a day, charging each Sh1, 000 'consultation’ fee.

Her clients range from politicians, businessmen to corporate bigwigs.

For clients outside the country, Mutheu only requests their "pictures via WhatsApp or email and I could tell them their problems and heal them through the pictures," she says.

Investigators wanted to establish whether the two have ever been involved in committing robberies and theft of motor vehicles within Nairobi.

Police were also investigating whether the 112 ID's have ever been reported stolen, were used to commit crimes.

Their plea was declined and instead the two were released on Sh 150,000 cash bail and ordered to be reporting to at the police station.

This is after they made an application to court claiming that they are not a flight risk.

The prosecution during today's mention, told the court that they have completed the investigations and that there was no evidence to charge the two with any criminal offence.

The court therefore closed the file and acquitted the two.

