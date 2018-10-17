You should be investigated too; MPs tell Chebukati

| Published Wed, October 17th 2018 at 00:00, Updated October 16th 2018 at 22:56 GMT +3

Two MPs now want the entire electoral and boundaries commission investigated for audit queries.

The MPs have accused the commission of using now sacked Chief Executive Officer Ezra Chiloba as a scapegoat.

William Cheptumo (Baringo North) and Opiyo Wandayi (Ugunja) said the entire Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission should be held responsible for any misappropriated cash.

The two made the remarks a day after IEBC chair Wafula Chebukati announced that Mr Chiloba was fired on grounds of audit queries. “The results of the audit mirrored our internal audit,” Mr Chebukati said.

Mr Wandayi, who chairs the National Assembly Public Accounts Committee said Chebukati should not hide behind his embattled CEO.

He said Chebukati and the remaining commissioners should also be investigated since they were part of the team when anomalies were committed. “Chebukati should stop hiding behind Chiloba. Everybody should carry their cross. Everyone knows the rot in the commission. What we want to see happening is investigative agencies swinging into action with an open mind and investigating everybody,” Wandayi said.

Plenary decisions

“He (Chebukati) has become the player and referee at the same time. He was part of the commission and most of those decisions were made at the plenary,” Mr Cheptumo said.

Cheptumo faulted Chebukati for indicting Chiloba based only on an interim internal audit. He argued that the commission needed to have a comprehensive audit. “It's premature. Interim is just that- interim. He (Chebukati) should ensure there is a comprehensive audit of all operations and take action conclusively,” he said.

The lawmakers said there was urgent need to replace commissioners who resigned, claiming the current team could not be trusted to oversee a referendum.

Whereas Wandayi has thrown his weight behind Homa Bay town MP Opondo Kaluma’s proposal that political parties nominate members to the commission, Cheptumo is rooting for a national conversation to decide the structure, composition and operations of the electoral body.

Kaluma seeks to amend the law to state that the Commission shall consist of a chairperson and four other members- two persons nominated by the majority party or parties and two nominated by the minority party or parties.