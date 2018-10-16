Jubilee legislators want Uhuru to save Kipchoge Keino from charges leveled against him

| Published Tue, October 16th 2018 at 11:42, Updated October 16th 2018 at 11:57 GMT +3

A section of Jubilee legislators now want President Uhuru Kenyatta to intervene and have the charges levelled against National Olympic Committee of Kenya (Nock) chairman Kipchoge Keino dropped.

Consequently, the MPs also questioned why former Sports Cabinet Secretary Hassan Wario and Sports PS Richard Ekai were to appear in court yet three months ago when they were being vetted for ambassadorial position and tabled clearance from all the investigative agencies indicating that they are not under investigations.

Addressing a news conference at Parliament building yesterday, the MPs said they were ready to raise and refund any monies Keino is alleged to have misappropriated.

Soy MP Caleb Kositany argued that Keino’s case is a special one because he is a well-known person in the country as he has contributed greatly towards ensuring that Kenyan is recognised worldwide.

“Keino I believe deserves respect because he is an honorable person who is an elder as he is more than 80 years old,” said Kositany.

Lodepe Nakara (Turkana Central) Lodepe while supporting his counterpart demanded to know why Ekai and Wario were given clearance certificates by both Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (ODPP) only to be charged later.

“This is an embarrassment because the two were cleared, vetted by parliament and approved before appointment. Then three months charges emerge. Are we saying that the government that cleared them duped us?” posed Lodepe.

The two have been given up to Thursday, 18 October to surrender to the police and have until Thursday 6 am to present themselves to the DCI after which they will appear in court for a plea taking.

They are among those whose prosecution was ordered by Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji for the alleged misappropriation of Sh55 million meant for the 2016 Rio Summer Olympic games.

Those already charged include alongside Ekai, former Director of Administration Harun Komen, NOCK deputy treasurer Stephen Kiptanui, former Finance Officer Patrick Kimathi and former Secretary General Francis Kanyili.