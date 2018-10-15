Ministry issues stern warnings ahead of the examination kick off

| Published Mon, October 15th 2018 at 14:54, Updated October 15th 2018 at 15:01 GMT +3

Education CS Amina Mohamed(R) with his PS Belio Kipsang when they appeared before the National Assembly Education Committee at Parliament on Tuesday 09/10/18 regarding the on going clashes in some part of the country and Logistical problems on the forth coming National Examinations. [Boniface Okendo,Standard]

Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed on Monday afternoon assured the country that the forthcoming 2018 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education and Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education examinations have not leaked, and will never leak following stringent measures in place.

"Today's event is an indicator that the preparations for the forthcoming exams is firmly on track," Amina said.

She was speaking at the Kenya School of Government in Nairobi where she issued padlocks to the 459 examination containers to the deputy county commissioners and the sub -county directors of education.

Amina stated that the cartels behind the sale of 'fake' examination papers to unsuspecting parents and candidates have been identified.

Adding that they're engaging the Ministry of Interior, the Attorney General and the office of public prosecution to device a forensic mechanism to deal with the culprits.

"The meticulous planning and the resources the state has devoted for this exercise will count for nothing if any of us drops the call. We have increased high dependency surveillance in over 30 examination centers and amplified surveillance in 192 others, "she said.

The examination centers found condoning the malpractices in this year's examination will also not be spared, she warned.

Over 1 million candidates will sit for this year's KCPE as 664,586 others will sit for KCSE.

