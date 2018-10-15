Fire razes down dorm at Masara Secondary school

| Published Mon, October 15th 2018 at 13:20, Updated October 15th 2018 at 13:26 GMT +3

Mr. Singa Okoko Suna West Quality Assurance office(Left) Mr.Aloka Danie Principal Masara Mixed Secondary School access the damaged Dormitory on 15th October 2018, property worth over kshs 2.5 million were destroyed in an inferno whose source was not established. [Photo: Caleb Kingwara, Standard]

Property worth Sh2.5 million have been destroyed after fire razed down a dormitory at Masara mixed secondary school in Suna West sub-county.

ALSO READ: Grade D dilemma for teachers’ training colleges

While confirming the incident, Migori OCPD Kingori Macharia said that the cause of the fire is yet to be established.

“At least 79 student were affected in the incident. Police are already on the ground doing the investigation to establish the cause of the fire,” said Machari.

According to the school principal Daniel Aloka, they were informed by the school guard that one dormitory was on fire at round 7:30 pm on Sunday.

“During that time the student were in their classes and that dorm was locked, we were informed by one of the school guard who shouted fire,” Said Aloka.

He added: “The power was on and off so we suspect that the fire might have been caused by the electricity fault.“

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

He now requests for the well-wishers to help the student get some bedding especially form four students who are going to sit for their exams.

“Our students are not ready to go back home because they are preparing themselves for their exams," he said, adding that out of the students affected by the fire, 45 are KCSE candidates.

ALSO READ: Exams arrive as Amina, Matiangi meet top officials