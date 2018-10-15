KDF to stay in Somalia, says President Uhuru

| Published Mon, October 15th 2018 at 00:00, Updated October 14th 2018 at 19:14 GMT +3

President Uhuru Kenyatta inspects one of the military armored Chopper during Kenya Defence Forces Day celebration in Gilgil. (Harun Wathari, Standard)

Kenyan troops serving in Somalia will continue fighting emerging terror threats and ensure long-lasting peace, President Uhuru Kenyatta has said.

Speaking at Kenyatta Barracks in Gilgil during the Kenya Defence Forces Day yesterday, the President said this was the age of complex transnational threats.

He said the country continued to experience major security challenges emanating from terror networks targeting innocent people.

Uhuru said Kenyans appreciated the role KDF played in promoting peace and security in the region and beyond.

The entry of Kenya to Somali, he said, was informed by the threats the county faced then. President Uhuru Kenyatta when he presided over the Kenya Defence Forces Day celebration in Gilgil. (Harun Wathari, Standard)

“Our region continues to experience major security challenges emanating from terror networks. The networks continue to target our people and create fear. We will continue to maintain our presence in Somalia under Amisom, until our security objective and those of international community are achieved,” he said.

Against terrorism

The President said his administration would not relent in the war against terrorism until peace and stability was restored in Somalia. President Uhuru Kenyatta maintained that Kenyan troops will remain in Somalia to fight emerging terror threats. [Harun Wathari, Standard]

The Head of State said Kenya had over the years remained receptive to requests to contribute to promotion of peace.

He commended plans by KDF to start a food processing plant in Gilgil, saying it would contribute to realisation of food security.

“The sanctity of human life and dignity of all people are important principles that should continue to guide KDF in their service,” he said.

Kenya Chief of Defence Forces General Samson Mwathethe saluted all the soldiers in their role in protecting the sovereignty of the country.

Defence Cabinet Secretary Raychelle Omamo said all fallen soldiers would be remembered. The celebration held yesterday was the eighth of its kind.