Ignore the budget on social media, Sharon burial to cost Sh1.1m — family

Published Sun, October 14th 2018 at 14:19

Sharon Otieno’s mother, Melida Auma addresses the media after a past court session in Nairobi. Her daughter will be buried on October 19. [File, Standard]

The family of the late Sharon Otieno now accuses social media users of scuttling their fundraiser scheduled for this Sunday.

The burial committee says social media users have devised a budget with crazy luxurious items to discourage guests being invited to the fundraiser at their Magare Village home in Homa Bay County.

The fake list of burial budget alleged to be for burying Sharon circulates in a number of social media platforms in Homa Bay, Migori, Kisumu and Siaya Counties.

Some of the crazy items in the budget includes Sh300,000 for hiring professional mourners from Migori county and Ghana, importation of catering services from Mwanza, Tanzania at Sh200,000, Importing a coffin worth Sh120,000 from England among other crazy estimates.

The social media budget has several items which amount to Sh2.5m.

But the Committee Chairman Elijah Opiyo yesterday refuted the budget saying it is fake.

Opiyo argued that the fake budget had been prepared by people who wanted to scuttle their fundraiser.

He told journalists in Homa Bay town that the genuine Sharon’s burial budget is Sh1.1m.

“There are people who intend to jeopardize efforts of our family in making burial arrangements for our daughter. We are condemning them,” said Opiyo

He said the fake budget was falsely portraying the family to be obsessed with luxuries.

According Opiyo, their budget for the coffin is Sh50,000 against the Sh200,000 in the fake budget.

He expressed concern that fake budget was making their expected guests turn down their invitation for the funds drive.

“I have invited a senior Homa Bay County Government official to the fundraiser but he seemingly turned down my invitation. He challenged me on why he should give us money for hiring professional mourners. Many guests have also raised a similar complaint,” said Opiyo.

Sharon’s burial is scheduled for October 19.

She will be buried in the home of her grandfather Samuel Odege’s home at Magare Village in Homa Bay Sub County.

Sharon was abducted on September 3 with Nation Media Group journalist Barack Oduor before her body was found at Owade Village in Homa Bay County the following day.

Migori Governor Okoth Obado, his Personal Assistants have been charged with Sharon’s murder.

