Raila will be President, Uhuru Prime Minister in 2022 — MP

| Published Sun, October 14th 2018 at 10:48, Updated October 14th 2018 at 10:54 GMT +3

Dagoretti North MP Simba Arati (pictured) has told Kenyans to prepare for a Raila Odinga Presidency in 2022.

The ODM MP claimed that the Constitution would be changed to make President Uhuru Kenyatta Prime Minister when he leaves State house at the expiry of his two terms.

"Kenyans should prepare for the new power line up, Raila would be President in 2022 with President Uhuru serving as his Prime Minister. Those who are opposed to this should start getting used to it early enough,” said Mr Arati, a close ally of Raila Odinga.

In an interview with the Sunday Standard yesterday, Mr Arati said that there would be a referendum before the next General Election to ensure that the current constitution is amended in order to ensure that the issue of the winner takes it all is done away with once and for all.

The MP said that if Raila became the country’s President and Uhuru the Prime Minister they would be at a better position of setting a good foundation for the country to reach greater heights in development.

“Let it be known that we are going to have the next general election under a new constitution to ensure that the major key players in the country’s politics are accommodated in order to end the winner takes it all syndrome,” said Arati.

Speaking to the Sunday Standard Arati said that he was very certain that Raila and Uhuru would be part of the next government and that those who are against this idea should know that the are there to stay since the two enjoy the support of majority of Kenyans.

The Dagoretti North MP said Kenyans wanted progressive leadership as it has been displayed through the March handshake between Uhuru and Raila which has managed to bring down political temperatures in the country.

Arati said that the 2010 constitution was not static and was subject to change since it was made by Kenyans and that a referendum would be carried out to ensure that the 2022 general election ushers in a new dawn in Kenyan politics.

The MP said that since Raila and Uhuru stopped fighting each other Kenyans have started looking at issues in an objective manner unlike in the past when they were looked at in terms of what the supporters of the two leaders thought.

“We have a seen a different President Uhuru who is not going to spare anyone in the fight against corruption, if he delivers I do not see any problem with him serving as Prime Minister with Raila as President in future,” he added.

The Dagoretti North MP said that unlike in the past when Uhuru was concerned about securing a second Presidential term, at the moment he does not have that fear and that is why he is ready to serve all Kenyans equally.

Arati said that President Uhuru is implementing what Raila has been agitating for very many years which shows that he has embraced the ODM leader’s vision for a great Kenya among nations in the African continent.

Mr Arati's claims comes barely a week after President Kenyatta said his recent handshake with Raila had no political pact but an agreement to unite all Kenyans under the building bridges initiative.

The President however, said that his new found relationship with Raila ran deeper than many Kenyans thought and it was intended to ensure that no Kenyan suffers due to the interests of politicians.

Mr Arati did not state the source of his information, only saying that he was privy to the arrangements as an insider of the ODM Party.

He also could not say whether there have been any meetings between allies of the two leaders to discuss such a power sharing arrangements between President Kenyatta and Mr Raila.