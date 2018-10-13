Raila leaves country for ‘short’ visit to China

| Published Sat, October 13th 2018 at 20:53, Updated October 13th 2018 at 21:01 GMT +3

ODM leader Raila Odinga and Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has left the country for a short visit to the People’s Republic of China.

Raila left Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Nairobi at about 5pm on Saturday, October 13, 2018.

“Raila will return to the country on Tuesday next week,” his spokesman Dennis Onyango said.

Before leaving the country, Raila was chief guest at the 18th Graduation Ceremony of the Kenya Methodist University in Meru.

The ODM leader said youth must be taught the value of hard work and urged Kenyan parents to teach their children that there is no other way to becoming rich.

“I want the youth of Kenya to believe that success comes from hard work and playing by the rules; not short cuts and shady deals,” said Raila.

Raila’s visits comes months after President Uhuru Kenyatta toured Beijing, China to undersign more debt.

Uhuru’s last year trip saw Kenya saddled with an additional Sh370 billion.

However, it is not yet clear what Raila’s trip to China entails.

