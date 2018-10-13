Raila has reached political menopause, says MP Savula

| Published Sat, October 13th 2018 at 10:27, Updated October 13th 2018 at 10:33 GMT +3

ODM leader Raila Odinga [file, Standard]

Months after President Uhuru and ODM leader Raila Odinga struck a deal to work together, the absence of an active opposition has become a hot topic in political fronts.

Whereas some waheshimiwa want Baba to make a grande comeback as leader of opposition, others have condemned him for sleeping with the enemy and want other Nasa principals to step up.

Accusing ODM and Wiper parties of working with the government, ANC deputy party leader Ayub Savula wants his party leader Musalia Mudavadi to assume the role of offocial opposition leader.

“We held a meeting recently and agreed that Mudavadi becomes the official opposition leader since opposition was not performing its functions effectively as required in law,” Savula said.

“Raila has reached political menopause and that is why he has lost all Coast region MPs to DP Ruto and his lieutenants from Western Kenya. He should stop destabilising the political star of Mr Ruto and Mr Mudavadi,” said Savula.

Savula urged Raila and Kalonzo to retire from active politics and desist from blocking the political ambitions of other leaders, arguing that Raila went to Jubilee to rock DP Ruto from within.

According to the MP, Raila was made opposition leader because ODM had the largest number of elected lawmakers both in the National Assembly and the Senate.

“ODM was the majority party with 76 lawmakers, Wiper party (23 MPs), ANC got 14 MPs and Ford Kenya has 12 legislators. After Raila and Kalonzo joined Jubilee party, Mudavadi’s party is now with majority of MPs and he should, therefore, be the opposition leader,” said Savula.

In the senate, ODM has 20 senators both elected and nominated, ANC (3 senators) and Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetang’ula is the only elected senator at the senate.

Savula now wants Suba South MP John Mbadi (National Assembly Minority leader) and Suna East MP and Minority Whip Junet Mohammed to relinquish their positions to ANC and Ford Kenya.

“All house leadership positions held by ODM and Wiper legislators both at the National Assembly and the senate to be vacated with immediate effect,” Savula said.

“We want Siaya senator James Orengo (senate minority leader) and his Makueni counterpart Mutula Kilonzo Jnr (senate deputy minority leader) to also vacate relinquishes their positions,” Savula said.

He said ones Mbadi relinquishes his minority leader post, he (Savula) will become the official minority leader and the National Assembly. “Let Jubilee party share house seats with Raila and Kalonzo,”

He added: “Jubilee has two bedrooms, one for the President Uhuru and another one for DP Ruto. The Cabinet Secretaries live in the sitting room together with Jubilee MPs. Raila should stop jumping through the window to displace Ruto,”

DP Ruto recently warned Raila to stop rocking the jubilee ship saying that he will give room to him (Raila) to kill his political ambitions.

His counterpart from Mumias however holds a different opinion.

“Raila must ask Kenyans for forgiveness, for abandoning the opposition at the time of need,” Mumias East MP Benjamin Washiali said, “The fuel VAT bill was passed after John Mbadi and majority leader Aden Duale joined forces.”

The MP asked Odinga to reclaim his position for the sake of Kenyans who are paying dearly in his absence because, “Senator Moses Wetang’ula and Musalia Mudavadi do not meet the threshold needed to put the sitting government to task.”

-Additional reporting by Chrisphine Sechere