Obado's woes continues as Judge extends his stay in remand for 12 more days

| Published Sat, October 13th 2018 at 00:00, Updated October 12th 2018 at 23:33 GMT +3

Migori Governor Okoth Obado at Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi on Friday, October 12 during the hearing of his bail application. [David Njaaga/Standard]

Migori Governor Okoth Obado’s woes over the murder of his girlfriend Sharon Otieno continued after the High Court locked him up for 12 more days pending determination of his bail application.

ALSO READ: KDF free to appeal against 26 soldiers

Dressed in a checked coat and a brown T-shirt, Mr Obado looked humbled by the three weeks he has been a State guest at Industrial Area Prison, lacking the stripes of a governor and the authority he wielded a few weeks ago before the gruesome murder of Sharon and her unborn baby.

Obado, his personal assistant Michael Oyamo and Migori County Clerk Caspal Ojwang have jointly been charged with the murder of Sharon and her foetus named Baby Sharon. Obado’s predicament was worsened by the presence of Sharon’s parents Melida Auma and Douglas Otieno in court as they also made a passionate plea to the judge not to release the three men accused of killing their daughter.

Ms Auma battled tears as her husband offered a comforting arm, both going through a traumatising moment by facing a governor they would have in real circumstances called their son-in-law especially after DNA results confirmed that Obado was father of Sharon’s baby. Through lawyers Nicholas Ombija, Cliff Ombeta and Rodgers Sagana, the Migori governor asked Lady Justice Jessie Lessit to reconsider her earlier decision to deny him bail.

“The main reason he was denied bail was because the prosecution had not supplied the committal bundle and exhibits they will rely on. But since all those have been supplied, there is no compelling reason to deny him bail again,” said Mr Ombija.

Ombija submitted that Obado’s continued detention has caused him and his family much suffering, and that he will not interfere with witnesses if released. The lawyers added that the governor is facing serious health issues which can only be addressed if he is out on bail. “He has severe spinal problem which needs constant medical attention. Since the prosecution has secured all evidence, the governor has no intention of interfering with any one and will abide by all conditions set by the court,” said Sagana.

Know if news is factual and true. Text 'NEWS' to 22840 and always receive verified news updates.

The family lawyer Wairimu Kamau also supported the application to deny them bail, arguing that they too have a right to ensure their slain daughter gets justice. Justice Lessit will give her ruling on October 24.