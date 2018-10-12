Stage set for murder suspect Maribe as mental checkup shows she is fit to stand trial

| Published Fri, October 12th 2018 at 09:26, Updated October 12th 2018 at 09:47 GMT +3

Murder suspect Jacque Maribe at the Milimani law court on October 9, 2018. [Photo, Beverlyne Musili]

Journalist Jacque Maribe is fit to stand trial.

ALSO READ: Secrets of top witness in Jowie-Maribe case

Maribe and co-accused Joseph Irungu, alias Jowie, were in court on Tuesday for plea taking.

However, they did not plead to the charges as Maribe had not undergone a mental check.

Jowie was also said to be in need of a surgery on his left arm.

The engaged couple will on Monday answer to charges of killing Monica Kimani on September 20.

Brian Kassaine, one of the suspects in the murder, was freed by a Kiambu court on Thursday.

Stay informed while on the go by subscribing to the Standard Group SMS service. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840.

Principal Magistrate Justus Kituku directed Kassaine to report to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations every Thursday for two months as investigations continue.

He was arrested on September 28 after detectives said Jowie used his gun to shoot himself on the night Kimani was killed. He has been in custody for 10 days.

Jowie also wants to be released on bail. “Deep down I know I am innocent …. There are no compelling reasons that may convince the court to deny me bail,” he said.

ALSO READ: Court frees Maribe’s neighbour, Brian Kassaine